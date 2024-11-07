Hammerson Continues Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has repurchased 150,081 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 287.20 to 295.00 pence per share. This move is part of a broader strategy to buy back a total of 3,053,317 shares since mid-October 2024, aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

