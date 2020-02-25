Hammerson annual net rental income falls on increase in store closures

Feb 25 (Reuters) - British shopping centre operator Hammerson HMSO.L on Tuesday reported a drop in annual net rental income, impacted by an increase in store closures.

The owner of the Brent Cross shopping centre said net rental income fell 11.2% to 308.5 million pounds ($399.9 million) for the full year ended Dec. 31.

"Tenant restructuring, in the form of Company Voluntary Agreements and administrations has been the largest single factor reducing income," Hammerson said.

($1 = 0.77 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

