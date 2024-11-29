Hammerson Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has announced its total issued share capital as of November 29, 2024, consists of 495,284,716 ordinary shares, with 1,300,825 shares held in treasury, leaving 493,983,891 voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under regulatory guidelines. The announcement has been made available on several stock exchanges including the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.

