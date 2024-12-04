Hammerson Announces Share Buyback Completion and Voting Rights Update

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has completed a share buyback program, resulting in the cancellation of 746,437 ordinary shares, effectively reducing its share capital. As of December 4, 2024, the company’s total voting rights stand at 493,237,454 shares. This strategic move is part of Hammerson’s efforts to manage its capital structure.

