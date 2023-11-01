Hammerhead Energy Inc. - (TSE:HHRS) Price Target Increased by 10.67% to 23.89

The average one-year price target for Hammerhead Energy Inc. - (TSE:HHRS) has been revised to 23.89 / share. This is an increase of 10.67% from the prior estimate of 21.59 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 26.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.01% from the latest reported closing price of 17.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hammerhead Energy Inc. -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HHRS is 0.00%, an increase of 37.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HHRS by 37.57% over the last quarter.

