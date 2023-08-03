Hammerhead Energy Inc. - (TSE:HHRS) Price Target Decreased by 5.56% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Hammerhead Energy Inc. - (TSE:HHRS) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an decrease of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.45% from the latest reported closing price of 11.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hammerhead Energy Inc. -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HHRS is 0.00%, a decrease of 40.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

