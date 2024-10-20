Hammer Metals Sees Strong Gold Recovery at Yandal Project

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Hammer Metals Limited has reported promising gold recovery rates of up to 96% from initial tests at its North Orelia gold deposit, part of the Yandal Gold Project in Western Australia. The high recovery rates, combined with the deposit’s potential for further mineralization, enhance the project’s appeal for future development. The company is focused on maximizing the value of its Yandal portfolio while also preparing for high-potential copper-gold drilling in Queensland.

