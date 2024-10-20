News & Insights

Stocks

Hammer Metals Sees Strong Gold Recovery at Yandal Project

October 20, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Hammer Metals Limited has reported promising gold recovery rates of up to 96% from initial tests at its North Orelia gold deposit, part of the Yandal Gold Project in Western Australia. The high recovery rates, combined with the deposit’s potential for further mineralization, enhance the project’s appeal for future development. The company is focused on maximizing the value of its Yandal portfolio while also preparing for high-potential copper-gold drilling in Queensland.

For further insights into AU:HMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HMRRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.