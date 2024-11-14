Hammer Metals Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.
Hammer Metals Limited announced that all resolutions from their Annual General Meeting were passed, including the re-election of Director Russell Davis and approval of a 10% placement capacity. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder support, potentially bolstering investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
