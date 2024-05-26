News & Insights

Hammer Metals Partners With South32 for Mining Exploration

May 26, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Hammer Metals Limited has announced an Earn-in Agreement with South32, allowing South32 to acquire up to an 80% interest in Hammer’s Isa Valley Project in Queensland, aimed at discovering significant lead-zinc-copper deposits. The agreement involves an initial soil sampling program, potential investments totaling up to $4 million, and the management of the exploration program by South32. Hammer Metals views this partnership as an endorsement of their potential to uncover new major base metal deposits in the region.

