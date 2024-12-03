News & Insights

Stocks

Hammer Metals Issues New Securities and Updates Holdings

December 03, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hammer Metals Limited has announced the issuance of new securities, including options and performance rights, following shareholder approval at their recent Annual General Meeting. The company also reported the lapse of 4.5 million unquoted options and upcoming expiry of 3 million performance rights. With a strategic presence in the Mount Isa mining district, Hammer Metals continues to focus on exploring large copper-gold deposits.

For further insights into AU:HMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HMRRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.