Hammer Metals Issues New Securities and Updates Holdings

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.
Hammer Metals Limited has announced the issuance of new securities, including options and performance rights, following shareholder approval at their recent Annual General Meeting. The company also reported the lapse of 4.5 million unquoted options and upcoming expiry of 3 million performance rights. With a strategic presence in the Mount Isa mining district, Hammer Metals continues to focus on exploring large copper-gold deposits.
