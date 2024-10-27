News & Insights

Stocks

Hammer Metals Expands with Lady Jenny Lease Option

October 27, 2024 — 05:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Hammer Metals Limited is advancing its interest in the Lady Jenny Mining Leases within its Mount Isa copper-gold portfolio, having completed due diligence and made an option payment. The company plans to begin a drilling program to explore copper sulphide mineralisation, although commencement has been delayed due to bushfires. This strategic move could potentially expand Hammer’s mineral resources and boost its market position.

For further insights into AU:HMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HMRRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.