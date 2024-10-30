Hammer Metals Emphasizes Corporate Governance Standards

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Hammer Metals Limited has released its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement, outlining its commitment to adhering to ASX Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations. The board is responsible for setting strategic directions and managing risk, with a focus on an effective governance framework. As the company’s activities evolve, governance policies and board composition will be reviewed to ensure they match the company’s needs.

