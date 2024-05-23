Hammer Metals Becomes a Major Investor in Carnaby Resources

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Limited has announced that Hammer Metals Limited has become a substantial holder with a 5.28% voting power, effective from 16th May 2024, acquiring 9,090,909 ordinary shares for a consideration of $5,000,000. This strategic move indicates Hammer Metals Limited’s significant investment and interest in Carnaby Resources, marking a notable change in shareholder structure.

