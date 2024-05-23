Hammer Metals Acquires Stake in Carnaby Resources

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Hammer Metals Limited has announced becoming a substantial holder in Carnaby Resources Limited, with a 5.28% voting power through 9,090,909 ordinary shares, after a transaction worth $5,000,000 on 16 May 2024. This marks a significant financial move by Hammer Metals, reflecting a strategic interest in Carnaby Resources’ operations and potential growth.

