'Hamilton' Will Hit Disney+ Just in Time For Independence Day

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is not throwing away its shot at making the most of the Hamilton movie. The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical is now scheduled to hit the Disney+ streaming service on July 3, 2020, nearly 16 months before its originally scheduled premiere.

Wait for it

Lin-Manuel Miranda's production studio created a filmed version of Hamilton back in 2016, putting cameras on stage during three performances of the musical with the original Broadway cast. The resulting movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The completed production was then shelved in order to give Hamilton some time to rack up ticket sales for the live Broadway show.

Three months ago, Disney paid $75 million for the right to publish Hamilton on Disney+ with an original premiere set for Oct. 21, 2021. This deal was struck just before COVID-19 became a global pandemic and turned the entertainment industry upside down. Millions of consumers around the world are working from home and avoiding public spaces, giving them more time and incentive to check out convenient media-streaming services such as Disney+.

Image source: Getty Images.

History has its eyes on you

Disney is making the most of an enormous captive audience by accelerating the Hamilton release. The film will now be available the day before Independence Day, tapping into the connection between Hamilton's Founding Fathers theme and the national holiday. Miranda gave this schedule change a thumbs-up.

The musical has been playing to sold-out theaters for nearly five years, collecting $650 million in ticket sales for the Broadway version alone. Hamilton was still the best-selling show on Broadway when the coronavirus crisis closed every theater in March. The stage show has reached 2.6 million audience members so far, not counting the touring crew and off-Broadway productions. Disney+ will widen the audience dramatically, placing Hamilton in front of more than 50 million paying subscribers.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Anders Bylund owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short July 2020 $115 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.