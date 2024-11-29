Hamilton Thorne Goes Private, Delists from TSX

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) has released an update.
Hamilton Thorne Ltd has completed a going private transaction with Cradle Acquisition ULC, managed by Astorg, resulting in the delisting of its shares from the TSX. The acquisition included all outstanding common shares at C$2.25 each, except those held by specific shareholders. Consequently, the company plans to cease being a reporting issuer in Canada.
