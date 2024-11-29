News & Insights

Stocks

Hamilton Thorne Goes Private, Delists from TSX

November 29, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hamilton Thorne Ltd has completed a going private transaction with Cradle Acquisition ULC, managed by Astorg, resulting in the delisting of its shares from the TSX. The acquisition included all outstanding common shares at C$2.25 each, except those held by specific shareholders. Consequently, the company plans to cease being a reporting issuer in Canada.

For further insights into TSE:HTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.