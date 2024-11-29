Hamilton Thorne Goes Private, Delists from TSX

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hamilton Thorne Ltd has completed a going private transaction with Cradle Acquisition ULC, managed by Astorg, resulting in the delisting of its shares from the TSX. The acquisition included all outstanding common shares at C$2.25 each, except those held by specific shareholders. Consequently, the company plans to cease being a reporting issuer in Canada.

For further insights into TSE:HTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.