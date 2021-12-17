Hamilton Lane's (NASDAQ:HLNE) three-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) share price has soared 197% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 15% gain in the last three months.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.6%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Hamilton Lane was able to grow its EPS at 28% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 44% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:HLNE Earnings Per Share Growth December 17th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Hamilton Lane's TSR for the last 3 years was 213%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Hamilton Lane's total shareholder return last year was 27%. That's including the dividend. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 46% per year. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Hamilton Lane has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

