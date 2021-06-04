Hamilton Lane's (NASDAQ:HLNE) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.35

Hamilton Lane Incorporated's (NASDAQ:HLNE) dividend will be increasing to US$0.35 on 7th of July. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Hamilton Lane's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Hamilton Lane was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

EPS is set to fall by 6.4% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 63%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Hamilton Lane Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGS:HLNE Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from US$0.70 in 2017 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Hamilton Lane has been growing its earnings per share at 44% a year over the past three years. Hamilton Lane is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Hamilton Lane Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hamilton Lane that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

