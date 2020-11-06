Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Exceeded Expectations And The Analyst Consensus Has Been Reviewing Its Models

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It was a decent earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both performing well. Revenues were 19% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$84m, while EPS of US$0.66 beat analyst models by 17%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:HLNE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the latest results, Hamilton Lane's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$309.9m in 2021. This would be a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 3.4% to US$1.88. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$296.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.61 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice gain to earnings per share in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$74.40, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Hamilton Lane, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$84.00 and the most bearish at US$69.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Hamilton Lane is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 11%, in line with its 9.3% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 5.4% next year. So although Hamilton Lane is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Hamilton Lane's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$74.40, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Hamilton Lane analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

