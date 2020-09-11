Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.313 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HLNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.29, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLNE was $61.29, representing a -19.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.31 and a 68.98% increase over the 52 week low of $36.27.

HLNE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). HLNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports HLNE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.81%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HLNE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

