Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.313 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HLNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HLNE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLNE was $87.66, representing a -10.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.48 and a 141.69% increase over the 52 week low of $36.27.

HLNE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). HLNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports HLNE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.87%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HLNE Dividend History page.

