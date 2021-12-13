Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased HLNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HLNE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.41, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLNE was $104.41, representing a -9.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $116 and a 44.13% increase over the 52 week low of $72.44.

HLNE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). HLNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.15. Zacks Investment Research reports HLNE's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 34.31%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hlne Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HLNE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HLNE as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 9.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HLNE at 1.97%.

