Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.313 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HLNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HLNE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.28, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLNE was $73.28, representing a -6.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.07 and a 102.04% increase over the 52 week low of $36.27.

HLNE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). HLNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports HLNE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .75%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HLNE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

