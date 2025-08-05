Hamilton Lane INC Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hamilton Lane INC (HLNE) reported earnings for first quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $53.75 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $58.96 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hamilton Lane INC reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.6% to $175.96 million from $196.73 million last year.

Hamilton Lane INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53.75 Mln. vs. $58.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $175.96 Mln vs. $196.73 Mln last year.

