Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Surges 16.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) shares rallied 16.1% in the last trading session to close at $147.08. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Hamilton Lane witnessed a strong price increase driven by President Donald Trump's unanticipated announcement on April 9, 2025, of a 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs for most trading partners, excluding China. The tariff pause eased immediate worries about escalating trade wars, fostering a more favorable economic outlook. The expectation of improved economic conditions and increased market activity bolstered investors’ confidence in investment management stocks like Hamilton Lane.

This private-market investment firm is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -18.1%. Revenues are expected to be $165.07 million, down 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Hamilton Lane, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HLNE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Hamilton Lane is part of the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 8.9% higher at $159.88. VRTS has returned -16.5% in the past month.

Virtus' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -5.3% over the past month to $5.72. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +5.7%. Virtus currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.