Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.64, changing hands as low as $69.71 per share. Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLNE's low point in its 52 week range is $55.81 per share, with $81.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.