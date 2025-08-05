Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) reported $175.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.6%. EPS of $1.31 for the same period compares to $1.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +33.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA) : $40.28 billion compared to the $40.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $40.28 billion compared to the $40.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Fee Earning AUM - Total : $74.4 billion compared to the $74.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $74.4 billion compared to the $74.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF) : $34.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.85 billion.

: $34.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.85 billion. Total AUM & AUA : $986.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $978.08 billion.

: $986.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $978.08 billion. Assets Under Management (AUM) : $140.88 billion versus $141.2 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $140.88 billion versus $141.2 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Advisement (AUA) : $845.29 billion versus $836.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $845.29 billion versus $836.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Incentive fees : $42.26 million compared to the $29.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.6% year over year.

: $42.26 million compared to the $29.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.6% year over year. Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts : $34.58 million versus $34.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

: $34.58 million versus $34.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Revenues- Management and advisory fees : $136.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $136 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

: $136.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $136 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%. Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds : $82.75 million compared to the $84.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.

: $82.75 million compared to the $84.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year. Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Fund reimbursement revenue : $1.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.1%.

: $1.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.1%. Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Distribution management: $0.98 million versus $1.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +95.8% change.

Here is how Hamilton Lane performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hamilton Lane here>>>

Shares of Hamilton Lane have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.