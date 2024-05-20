Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane (HLNE) will report quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $134.72 million, exhibiting an increase of 19.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hamilton Lane metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts' to reach $33.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees' will likely reach $117.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds' should arrive at $69.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA)' reaching $38.27 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34.63 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee Earning AUM - Total' will reach $65.69 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $57.35 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF)' will reach $27.41 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.66 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total AUM & AUA' should come in at $929.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $856.67 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Management (AUM)' of $125.42 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111.90 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Advisement (AUA)' at $804.16 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $744.77 billion.



Over the past month, Hamilton Lane shares have recorded returns of +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HLNE will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.