Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) reported $125.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131.01 million, representing a surprise of -4.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -19.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hamilton Lane performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA) : $36.92 billion versus $37.23 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $36.92 billion versus $37.23 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Fee Earning AUM - Total : $63.10 billion compared to the $63.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $63.10 billion compared to the $63.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF) : $26.18 billion versus $26.28 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $26.18 billion versus $26.28 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total AUM & AUA : $902.85 billion versus $869.64 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $902.85 billion versus $869.64 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management (AUM) : $119.95 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $123.82 billion.

: $119.95 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $123.82 billion. Assets Under Advisement (AUA) : $782.89 billion compared to the $745.81 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $782.89 billion compared to the $745.81 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Incentive fees : $11.62 million compared to the $19.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $11.62 million compared to the $19.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts : $32.94 million versus $32.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

: $32.94 million versus $32.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change. Revenues- Management and advisory fees : $113.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $111.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

: $113.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $111.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds : $64.87 million versus $64.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.7% change.

: $64.87 million versus $64.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.7% change. Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Fund reimbursement revenue : $1.75 million versus $1.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +214.9% change.

: $1.75 million versus $1.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +214.9% change. Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Distribution management: $1.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +153.7%.

Shares of Hamilton Lane have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

