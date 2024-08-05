Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Hamilton Lane (HLNE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, indicating an increase of 16% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $149.84 million, representing an increase of 19.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hamilton Lane metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts' of $33.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees' will likely reach $128.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds' stands at $79.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +37.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA)' to reach $38.73 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35.85 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Fee Earning AUM - Total' will reach $68.45 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59.67 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF)' should arrive at $29.73 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.82 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total AUM & AUA' will reach $947.99 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $817.72 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Management (AUM)' will reach $130.17 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $117.06 billion.

Analysts expect 'Assets Under Advisement (AUA)' to come in at $817.82 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $700.65 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



