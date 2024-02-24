Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Price Target Increased by 11.10% to 115.43

The average one-year price target for Hamilton Lane (NasdaqGS:HLNE) has been revised to 115.43 / share. This is an increase of 11.10% from the prior estimate of 103.89 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 98.98 to a high of 132.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.04% from the latest reported closing price of 119.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Lane. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLNE is 0.28%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 44,930K shares. The put/call ratio of HLNE is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,673K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,582K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,499K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares, representing a decrease of 59.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 89.46% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,414K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares, representing an increase of 12.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,168K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 18.62% over the last quarter.

Hamilton Lane Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $547 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $73 billion in discretionary assets and over $474 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.