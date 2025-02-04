HAMILTON LANE Earnings Results: $HLNE Reports Quarterly Earnings

HAMILTON LANE ($HLNE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, beating estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $168,260,000, beating estimates of $161,111,856 by $7,148,144.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HLNE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HAMILTON LANE Insider Trading Activity

HAMILTON LANE insiders have traded $HLNE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUAN DELGADO-MOREIRA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) purchased 525 shares for an estimated $105,950

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HAMILTON LANE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of HAMILTON LANE stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.