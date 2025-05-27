HAMILTON LANE Earnings Preview: Recent $HLNE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HAMILTON LANE ($HLNE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $174,125,424 and earnings of $1.20 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HLNE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HAMILTON LANE Insider Trading Activity
HAMILTON LANE insiders have traded $HLNE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HARTLEY R. ROGERS (Executive Co-Chairman) sold 10,255 shares for an estimated $1,630,545
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HAMILTON LANE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of HAMILTON LANE stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,910,957 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $432,771,977
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 759,313 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,887,063
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 494,637 shares (+63.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,537,682
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 383,613 shares (+626.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,031,744
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 286,886 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,651,341
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 279,508 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,554,454
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 274,107 shares (+280.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,751,487
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.