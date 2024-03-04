Hamilton Lane Announces Pricing Of Offering Of About 1.92 Mln Shares For Proceeds Of About $210 Mln

(RTTNews) - Private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering by Hamilton Lane and a selling stockholder of 1.92 million shares of Class A common stock, in the aggregate, for gross proceeds of about $210 million.

The offering is expected to close on March 7, 2024.

Hamilton Lane plans to use the proceeds from the sale of its shares to settle in cash exchanges of membership units in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. held by certain of its members. Hamilton Lane will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.

