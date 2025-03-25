Hamilton Lane Acquires Majority Stake In Manhattan Multifamily Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Tuesday has invested in a four-property multifamily portfolio in lower Manhattan, acquiring an 85% stake from a family office seller.

The portfolio includes 126 residential units and 11,050 square feet of retail space in West Village and SoHo, two of New York City's most sought-after neighborhoods.

Dalan Real Estate, a firm specializing in NYC multifamily properties, retains a 15% ownership and will continue managing the assets. The partnership benefits from Dalan's deep expertise in these properties and the broader market.

Hamilton Lane sees this as a strategic acquisition, given the strong tenant demand in prime locations. The firm views the current real estate market—following a 20% decline in U.S. property values—as an opportunity to invest in high-quality assets at attractive valuations.

Dalan Real Estate remains confident in the long-term demand for residential properties in these neighborhoods, emphasizing its decade-long operational experience with the assets.

Tuesday, HLNE closed at $157.61, up 1.1%, with no movement in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

