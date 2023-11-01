News & Insights

Hamilton Insurance targets up to $2 bln valuation in US IPO

November 01, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hamilton Insurance Group is targeting a valuation of up to $2 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, the company said on Wednesday.

The company, along with some existing investors looking to sell their shares, aims to raise up to $270 million.

The Bermuda-headquartered company was founded in 2013 and underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance risks on a global basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering.

US Markets
Reuters
