Hamilton Insurance (HG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed at $37.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.76% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.22%.

The provider of insurance and reinsurance services's shares have seen an increase of 6.3% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.96, indicating a 38.06% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $687.02 million, indicating a 7.26% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $2.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.88% and -1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.49% upward. Hamilton Insurance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hamilton Insurance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.81. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.17.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.