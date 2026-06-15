Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Hamilton Insurance (HG) ended the recent trading session at $31.53, demonstrating a -1.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 3.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had gained 0.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 40% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $685.85 million, indicating a 7.41% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.1 per share and a revenue of $2.87 billion, signifying shifts of -15.29% and -1.12%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.8% upward. Hamilton Insurance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Hamilton Insurance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.73 of its industry.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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