Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed at $21.10, marking a -2.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

The provider of insurance and reinsurance services's shares have seen a decrease of 1.36% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hamilton Insurance will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.92, signifying a 23.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $578.72 million, indicating a 1.57% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.17% and +10.96%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hamilton Insurance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Hamilton Insurance boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Hamilton Insurance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.2.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

