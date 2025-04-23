Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed the latest trading day at $18.23, indicating a -1.3% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.5%.

The the stock of provider of insurance and reinsurance services has fallen by 13.81% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hamilton Insurance will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Hamilton Insurance to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 97.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $586.52 million, down 10.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $2.48 billion, which would represent changes of -27.52% and +6.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.76% increase. Hamilton Insurance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hamilton Insurance is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.1.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.