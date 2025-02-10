Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed the latest trading day at $18.79, indicating a -0.53% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had gained 1.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Hamilton Insurance will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 26, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.76, reflecting a 33.91% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $571.22 million, indicating a 15.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% lower. Hamilton Insurance currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Hamilton Insurance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.16. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.04 for its industry.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

