Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Moves -2.37%: What You Should Know

Hamilton Insurance (HG) ended the recent trading session at $23.89, demonstrating a -2.37% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.9%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had gained 0.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hamilton Insurance in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.71, indicating a 4.05% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $612.29 million, up 19.39% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0 per share and a revenue of $2.76 billion, indicating changes of 0% and +18.28%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.33% higher within the past month. As of now, Hamilton Insurance holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hamilton Insurance has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.28 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.78.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

