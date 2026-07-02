Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Moves 1.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed at $34.44, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had gained 17.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hamilton Insurance in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.93, signifying a 40.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $685.85 million, down 7.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.1 per share and a revenue of $2.87 billion, signifying shifts of -15.29% and -1.12%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Hamilton Insurance possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Hamilton Insurance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.65 for its industry.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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