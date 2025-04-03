Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

Hamilton Insurance (HG) ended the recent trading session at $21.07, demonstrating a -0.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 3.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 5.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had gained 1.05% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. On that day, Hamilton Insurance is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 96.38%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $583.66 million, reflecting a 11.39% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

HG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -28.07% and +5.37%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 27.87% downward. As of now, Hamilton Insurance holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Hamilton Insurance is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.13, so one might conclude that Hamilton Insurance is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

