Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed at $20.61, marking a -2.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.09%.

Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services have appreciated by 0.67% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.79%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hamilton Insurance in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.92, marking a 23.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $578.72 million, reflecting a 1.57% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

HG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.17% and +10.96%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Hamilton Insurance presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Hamilton Insurance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.14, which means Hamilton Insurance is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

