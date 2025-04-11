Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Hamilton Insurance (HG) ended the recent trading session at $17.46, demonstrating a -1.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.06%.

Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services have depreciated by 12.56% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 4.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.04, signifying a 97.1% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $583.66 million, indicating a 11.39% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion, indicating changes of -27.52% and +5.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.32% lower within the past month. At present, Hamilton Insurance boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hamilton Insurance has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.41.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

