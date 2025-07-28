Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Hamilton Insurance (HG) was down 1.02% at $21.33. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had gained 0.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.93%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.01, showcasing a 15.83% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $591.68 million, up 0.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion, which would represent changes of -11.99% and +11.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.81% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Hamilton Insurance is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Hamilton Insurance is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.14, which means Hamilton Insurance is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

