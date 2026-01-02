Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Hamilton Insurance (HG) ended the recent trading session at $27.27, demonstrating a -2.26% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.03%.

Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services witnessed a gain of 5.44% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.08%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.69, reflecting a 115.63% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $637.31 million, indicating a 11.71% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.9 per share and a revenue of $2.81 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.27% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.22% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hamilton Insurance currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Hamilton Insurance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.23. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.31.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG)

