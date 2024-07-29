Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Hamilton Insurance (HG) ending at $16.89, denoting a -1.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had gained 2.88% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 160% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $502.37 million, indicating a 40.63% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.92 per share and a revenue of $2.28 billion, signifying shifts of +60.66% and +45%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 14.29% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Hamilton Insurance is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Hamilton Insurance is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.37. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.74 for its industry.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

