Hamilton Insurance (HG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed the most recent trading day at $19.80, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.

Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services have appreciated by 0.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hamilton Insurance will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, up 80.49% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $519.32 million, reflecting a 31.05% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $2.33 billion, which would represent changes of +72.54% and +48.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hamilton Insurance currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Hamilton Insurance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.72. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.72 of its industry.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.